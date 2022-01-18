- Advertisement -

The comedy show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ has a special sequence inspired by Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s iconic movie ‘Gol Maal’.

Talking about the track, actor Yogesh Tripathi, who is seen as Daroga Happu Singh shares: “‘Gol Maal’ has been one of my all-time favourite cult comedy films. Hrishikesh Mukherjee has been aptly called the ‘King of Comedy’. His movies had simplistic and satirical plots underlining strong social messages and a detailed middle-class mentality.”

In the ongoing sequence, Happu turns Tappu by not sporting his moustache, landing himself into a similar situation as Amol Palekar in the iconic 1979 comedy ‘Gol Maal’.

“‘Gol Maal’ is one of his cult classics, and when the track was narrated, it got me super excited. It is one track that I will always cherish and remember. It is undoubtedly one of my most favourite episodes, and the entire cast has worked very hard for it. Playing a double role is never easy but always rewarding.”

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs on &TV.