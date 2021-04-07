Harssh A. Singh joins cast of ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’

Adv.

Actor Harssh A. Singh will soon be seen in the show “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye”. He will play the role of Kunal Jai Singh’s father, Vijendra Maansingh.

Vijendra is Rani Nalini’s second husband and Veer’s stepfather, and is shown to be very supportive of his son and his wife’s careers. He is a bridge between the two and hopes they resolve their issues.

“It is going to be a different experience for me to shoot a show in the era of 1947. The show itself has a unique concept, I am overwhelmed to work with such a well-known production house and wonderful channel. This is a great opportunity for me. I am looking forward to a new journey of my life with the entire team,” he says.