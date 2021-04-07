Adv.
TVNews

Harssh A. Singh joins cast of ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’

Actor Harssh A. Singh will soon be seen in the show "Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye".

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Actor Harssh A. Singh will soon be seen in the show “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye”. He will play the role of Kunal Jai Singh’s father, Vijendra Maansingh.

Vijendra is Rani Nalini’s second husband and Veer’s stepfather, and is shown to be very supportive of his son and his wife’s careers. He is a bridge between the two and hopes they resolve their issues.

“It is going to be a different experience for me to shoot a show in the era of 1947. The show itself has a unique concept, I am overwhelmed to work with such a well-known production house and wonderful channel. This is a great opportunity for me. I am looking forward to a new journey of my life with the entire team,” he says.

Adv.
Previous articleJoji – a tale of greed & power set in the COVID era
Next articleAamna Sharif opens up on OTT debut in ‘Damaged 3’
Adv.
Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates