Has Afsana Khan really opted out of ‘Bigg Boss 15’?

- Advertisement -

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan who was seen in the promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as confirmed contestant, shocked her fans on social media saying that she opted out of the show as she suffered from panic attack while quarantining in her hotel room.

Khan is known for her songs ‘Ttliaan Warga’, ‘Jaani Ve Jaani’ and others. But now if the speculation is to be believed she is now returning back to the show. Most probably it is expected that she will join the contestants.

- Advertisement -

Earlier a promo for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ revealed that she will be among the contestants but later she declined due to health reasons but now a source has confirmed that she is coming back.

The ‘Bigg Boss 15′ teaser did not show the contestants’ faces, the audience got to know about them with a tagline. Tejasswi was introduced as ‘khatron se khelne wali haseena (a beauty who plays with danger)’, Karan was called ‘haseeno ka chaheeda superstar (a superstar loved by the ladies)’. Simba was ‘TV ka shaktimaan shikari (a powerful hunter of the television world)’ and Afsana as ‘gaati koyal (singing nightingale)’.

- Advertisement -

The show will start from October 2 with contestants Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Akasa Singh, Umar Riyaz, Sahil Shroff, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya.