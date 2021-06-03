Haseena-Karishma split in ‘Maddam Sir’ fresh episodes!

Adv.

Sony SAB’s policing with heart show Maddam Sir narrates the story of four female police officers who are solving cases and ending crime in their unique ways. The upcoming track is all set to enthral the audience with the twist as SHO Haseena Mallik aka Gulki Joshi and Sub Inspector Karishma Singh aka Yukti Kapoor split temporarily to run their respective Police Thanas. The show would be returning with fresh episodes from 7th June 2021.

Karishma would be stationed at Gomti Nagar Police station as its previous inspector Bulbul is unwell. Though Karishma is excited to run the operations temporarily in the police station, she knows this will not be a cakewalk as it is entirely dominated by men, which promises to bring additional challenges to Karishma in her new role. The upcoming episodes will prove to be a real test for Karishma as she tries to navigate the unprofessionalism and a new love interest from Rajbir Tomar aka Computer.

How will Karishma make the male officers follow her commands? Will her action-oriented approach start getting her the limelight she deserves? The upcoming episodes will reveal it all.

Yukti Kapoor, essaying the role of (Sub Inspector) Karishma Singh in Sony SAB show Maddam Sir said, “It’s a fresh and exciting journey for my character as she would finally get an opportunity to head a Police Thana. After initial jitters, Karishma, through her dedication to make herself stand out in anything she does and improve the Gomti Nagar police station, Karishma gives her heart and soul to make her stay back and navigate all the upcoming challenges. I would also like to tell my fans not to be disappointed as Haseena and Karishma are away from each other temporarily and will soon be back together. Our entire team is delighted to be back on the sets and we would like to urge all our fans to enjoy our show from the comfort of our homes and stay safe.

Gulki Joshi, essaying the role of SHO Haseena Mallik in Sony SAB show Maddam Sir said, “I am super excited to be back on the sets and start shooting with my Maddam Sir family. The upcoming track is going to be a treat for the viewers as the fans are all set to witness Karishma managing a police station for the first time, and I believe it will be an exciting challenge for her. For now, I would like to request all the viewers to stay safe, take care and maintain social distancing.”

