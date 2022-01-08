Helen remembers late Shammi Kapoor on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

- Advertisement -

Zee TV recently returned with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021. However, viewers are in for a special treat this Saturday as they will witness the legendary actor-dancer Helen as a special guest on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

With Helen as a guest, each contestant put on their best show, but it was Vraj and Rajashri’s power-packed performance to the song ‘O Haseena Zulfonwali Jane Jahan’ from the film ‘Teesri Manzil’ that left her spellbound. Host Aditya Narayan also asked Helen about her iconic look and dance performance for the song ‘O Haseena Zulfonwali Jane Jahan’ and to everyone’s surprise, Helen shared an untold story about the late actor Shammi Kapoor and her husband Salim Khan making an appearance in the video.

Feeling nostalgic after witnessing Vraj and Rajashri’s performance, Helen said, “Such a beautiful performance! I just went down memory lane, and it reminded me of Shammi Ji today. Shammi Ji, are you listening? (Laughs) If he would have been here, he would have been so happy after seeing your performance. We both have worked in a lot of films together but let me tell you, he was a prankster, he used to make us all laugh on set. We have done rehearsals for this song around 8 – 10 times, and Shammi Ji had his style. He never used to do any rehearsals!”

- Advertisement -

She further added, “Salim Saab played a small role, too. He can be seen as Shammi Kapoor’s musician friend in the film, and he also played the drums for the song ‘O Haseena Zulfonwali Jane Jahan’.”

While Helen’s surprising revelations on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa took everyone through a trip down memory lane, there is no underestimating the impact of a powerful performance by talented singers like Vraj and Rajashri!