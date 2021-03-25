Helen, Waheeda Rehman & Asha Parekh reunite for Dance Deewane

ADVERTISEMENT

COLORS’ dance-reality show Dance Deewane is not just known for raising the bar with its exceptional talent, but also for sparking the stage with the presence of some of the most celebrated artists alongside judges Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

This time, it is going to be a blast from the past as the show will welcome some of the biggest yesteryears divas of Bollywood known for their exceptional dance performances. The ladies of the golden era Helen, Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman graced the stage and revel in the spirit of dance!

They say old is gold and the divas proved it at every step of the way as they share their experience and learning with the contestants and showered them with blessings for their journey towards mastering the art of dance! Whilst on the show they shared many anecdotes about their cinematic life and moreover their bond with each other.

When asked about the actors of their time, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh revealed that Manoj Kumar was the biggest charmer of them all, which was completely opposite to his characters in the films! They also shared an incident where during one their international trip, they lost Helen in a mall which turned out to be quite fun and memorable for them.

The three actresses were definitely overjoyed with the performances of the contestants. Seeing the energetic performance by contestant Arundhati, Helen couldn’t stop herself from shaking a leg and also said that cabaret is an expression of joy. And Waheeda Rehman taught the contestants the art of expression.

Even the two expression queens of different eras Waheeda Rehman and Madhuri Dixit got together and charmed everyone with their killer expression game on ‘Paan Khayee’ song. Everyone on the set also joined them creating a beautiful and fun moment on the show. And celebrating the spirits of all the three ladies, the contestants gave them a tribute and performed to some of the best tunes from their careers.