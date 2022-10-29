Here's why it was challenging for Kamya to play drunk on screen

‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ fame Kamya Panjabi talked about the challenges of portraying a drunk character on-screen and it was tougher because she never played such a role before.

Kamya is seen playing a mother Gauri in the show and for the upcoming sequence, she was shown drunk and having an argument with the other protagonist Amrita, played by Shefali Sharma about her daughter.

She said: “My character Gauri in the show is amazing and her personality has various layers to it. Being a part of this show has pushed me to explore my boundaries as an artist and I have experimented a lot with my skills. In the last 18 years of my acting career, I never got a chance to play a drunken woman but recently, I have shot for the same when Gauri is quite drunk and is arguing with Amrita for her daughter.”

The 43-year-old actress has featured in a number of fictional and reality shows and she also acted in films. For her current show, she did everything to get into the skin of her character, from learning Rajasthani dialect to getting into the look of a banjaran by carrying long hair, traditional nose pins, and heavy silver jewellery. Now, to portray the sequence of being drunk perfectly, she worked on her body language and posture.

“It is indeed always a pleasure to learn something new about your craft and playing Gauri has taught me so much. Although I watched many videos to understand how to perform the drunk scene since I have never been drunk as such. But the videos I watched came across as very mechanical to me, hence, to go naturally about it, I had to unlearn a lot of things and play it by the ear. In order to do justice to the scene, I have focused on the nuances of body language and posture, etc,” she added.

Kamya hopes to get a positive response from the audience: “I have given my best and I hope the audiences love the scene too. Really looking forward to seeing the viewer’s reaction to this particular sequence.” ‘Sanjog’ airs on Zee TV.