Hiba Nawab is enjoying her double role

Sony SAB’s ‘Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai’ has captured the imagination of the fans and has continued to entertain its audience with its captivating storyline. The show’s unique genre keeps the audience at the edge of their seats and has struck the right chord with spooky elements building up the suspense and humour, giving a comic relief. The audience is admiring Hiba Nawab as Connaught Place (CP) and is showering her with massive appreciations and support.

Talking about her double role, she said, “This is the first time I am essaying a double role, and thoroughly enjoying it. This is a fantastic opportunity to explore and push my boundaries and expand my horizon as an artist. My characters are entirely different from each other and I feel blessed to be a part of the show, which enables me to showcase my talent and perform diverse characters.”

“It’s been a thrilling experience and it feels great to be associated with a show that spreads happiness and laughter. The experience of shooting has been terrific, and both my characters have helped me learn new things with each passing day”, she added

Talking about the success of the show, Hiba Nawab said, “I am overwhelmed with the response I have received from my fans, family and friends. The show is amassing a lot of love, and it feels incredible when your hard work pays off. As an artist, when you give your 100% while performing your scenes and it entertains you, so it’s bound to engage and entertain your audience as well.”

“We had put our best foot forward and have been successful in creating intrigue in the minds of the masses. The viewers are enjoying the entertainment and comedy quotient going to the next level with a chilling element of mystery attached to it. The audience has always appreciated the Jijaji franchise and this time, with the spooky element coming in, it has doubled the dose of entertainment with nail-biting twist and turns”, Hiba concluded.