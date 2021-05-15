Hiba Nawab misses ‘Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai’ team on International Day of Families

Adv.

Actress Hiba Nawab, popular for her starring role in the series “Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai” (JCPKH), says she misses the entire team of the show on the occasion of International Day of Families on Saturday.

“The cast of JCPKH is like a family since we spend most of our time together when we are shooting. We are a group of lively and entertaining people, having everyone around is no less than a laugh riot. I genuinely miss spending time, shooting and laughing with them,” she says, about shoots being cancelled owing to Covid lockdown.

Hiba is from Lucknow and says the set of her show has always been a “home away from home” for her.

“Each and every individual, be it the co-stars or the crew members – they have never let me miss my family or feel lonely on the sets. We are always playing games or just chilling. We are not awkward or uncomfortable with each other which makes our on-screen chemistry so likeable. JCPH is like a home away from home,” she says of the Sony SAB show.