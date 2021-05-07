Hiba Nawab: We back each other up always

Adv.

Hiba Nawab & Shubhashish Jha have left no stone unturned to create a special place in the viewer’s hearts and a lion share of this is because of the fantastic camaraderie they share off-screen as well. The two popular actors who are currently seen essaying lead roles in Sony SAB’s ‘Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai’ as CP (Hiba Nawab) & Jijaji (Shubhashish Jha) have become a household name in quick succession and it has proved to be a beautiful addition to the entire comedy as well as the mystery element that the shows promises.

As the show continues to enthral viewers with its classic story of an age-old family feud with a twist of mystery that haunts the pushtaini haveli, the two reveal how they became such good friends on the set of ‘Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai’.

Speaking about the rapport and experience of shooting with Hiba, Shubhashish said, “The experience of shooting with Hiba has been brilliant, and it’s fun to shoot with her. She is a fabulous co-star and very hardworking. I admire the ease and spontaneity she brings to her performance. Hiba and I share a good working equation. The comfort and understanding is developing with each day of shoot.”

Agreeing to which, Hiba said, “The experience of shooting with him has been excellent so far as we always see to that we back each other up. The best part is that he is always prepared for any scene and it eventually helps us perform our scenes very smoothly and with ease. I believe any rapport takes years to build, though we never knew each other before the show, now gradually, we have developed a bond and with each passing day, it’s getting better and making the entire journey of the show special.”

Sharing about their first impression, Shubhashish revealed, “We first met each other during the mock shoot and I found her very welcoming and pleasant. She is very lively and brings a positive vibe on the sets, and I enjoy shooting with her. Jijaji and CP are very playful, mischievous and have a constant fun banter going on, whereas, in real life, we are more polite and courteous to each other.”

Hiba added, “The first time I met him, I found him to be an exceptionally hardworking person. It’s easy to shoot our scenes as he is very supportive throughout, which makes it simpler, and that’s why we share an utmost level of comfort and understanding with each other. The bond that we share off-screen is very different towards what we portray on the screen as CP and Jijaji.”

Talking about their favourite scene on the show, Shubhashish said, “My favourite scene from the show so far with Hiba is the one where Jijaji gets hurt trying to protect CP and later she helps him with the first aid. It was an adorable scene and for the very first time, we see CP and Jijaji develop a soft corner for each other.”

To which Hiba replied, “That’s my favourite scene as well. The audience witnessed CP in a never seen before avatar where she was taking care of Jijaji; this was also the first step towards establishing a strong bond between the two. The journey ahead will get more exciting and thrilling with such moments paving the way for many more adorable scenes.”