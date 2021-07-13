Himanshi Khurana shares cute candid picture and throws surprise birthday for Asim Riaz

Adv.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz rang in his 28th birthday with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana and friends on July 13. The actor had a blast on his birthday eve with celebrations around cakes, balloons, candles and flowers.

Himanshi took to her social media and shared birthday videos in which Asim is looking hot as always. He is seen wearing a beige tshirt paired with white pants. He is seen surrounded by cakes and balloons.

Himanshi shared a candid picture on her Twitter and captioned, “Happy Birthday @imrealasim”

Fans also started trending as ‘Happy Birthday Asim Riaz’ hashtag on Twitter.

Check out Himanshi Khurana shares cute candid picture and surprise birthday party videos of Asim Riaz below:

He released his new music video with Himanshi Khurana titled Sky High