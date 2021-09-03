Himanshi Khurana: Shehnaaz Gill is not in a state to talk

- Advertisement -

Popular television face Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has shaken everyone. The late actor’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’ co-contestant and Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana says she still cannot come to terms with his death and added that she even reached out to his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, who “is not in a state to talk”.

Did Himanshi get a chance to speak to Shehnaaz?

- Advertisement -

“No not yet. Called her once yesterday but I know she is not in a state to talk,” said Himanshi.

Reminiscing about the days she spent with Sidharth in “Bigg Boss 13”, the 29-year-old actress said: “I always had that huge respect for him…we spent good days in BB but we all were busy in work after that and didn’t get any chance to meet him after that. Life is so unpredictable.”

- Advertisement -

Himanshi’s boyfriend and actor Asim Riaz was a great friend to Sidharth in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. The two later in the show turned “frenemies”.

Asim even went to Cooper Hospital on Wednesday to pay his tributes to Sidharth. Himanshi says Asim is still grieving.

- Advertisement -

“He (Asim) is in shock to hear. He even saw Sidharth in his dream in the morning (yesterday morning) only. He is still thinking about him and watching their videos,” Himanshi said.

Sidharth, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial ‘Balika Vadhu’, died in Mumbai after a massive heart attack on Thursday. He was 40.

How would she remember Sidharth, an emotional Himanshi said: “He was an amazing person… Life is just so unpredictable I couldn’t believe when I heard the news it’s so so shocking.”