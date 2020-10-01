Home TV News

Himesh Reshammiya gives Bollywood offer to reality show participants

By Glamsham Editorial
Composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya has offered two contestants of a singing-based reality show the chance to sing for a Bollywood film.

After listening to Ranita Banerjee sing “Radha kaise na jale” along with co-contestant Aryananda Babu, Himesh couldn’t help but make a film recording offer to the young girls.

Himesh, who is also currently composing music for director Rajkumar Santoshi’s next film, offered the girls a chance to record a version of one of the tracks in the Bollywood film.

“There are three versions of this song in the movie, out of which one is a duet and the other is a solo. The third version is what I want you both to sing and it should also be picturised on you. I am sure you guys will truly deliver an outstanding performance,” Himesh, a judge on the Zee TV show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs”, told Ranita and Aryananda. –ians/nn/vnc

Previous articleVaried moods of ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri on his 101st birth anniversary
Next articleSachet Tandon-Parampara Thakur duo to score for Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’

