Home TV News

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhopar’s Humko Tum Mil Gaye trends at the No.1 spot

Romantic music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye starring actors Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhopar has already taken up the Number.1 spot online, making it one of the biggest trending videos at the moment.

By Glamsham Editorial
Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhopar's Humko Tum Mil Gaye trends at the No
Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhopar's Humko Tum Mil Gaye trends at the No

Romantic music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye starring actors Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhopar has already taken up the Number.1 spot online, making it one of the biggest trending videos at the moment.

Giving out a beautiful message about true love, faith and not giving up on your confidence through trying & testing times, Humko Tum Mil Gaye really managed to touch hearts with its heartwarming love story, inspirational message and of course the lead pair of the song.

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhopar’s chemistry has been widely appreciated and loved by fans and viewers, who were elated to see them come together for the second time on screen post Naagin5. Creating magic together once again, Hina and Dheeraj absolutely nailed their performances in the video, making it to be one of the most sought after romantic numbers at the moment.

Advtg.
Previous articlePreity Zinta: Day 5 of quarantine feels tough
Next articleJacqueline Fernandez looks radiant and gorgeous in the shoot of a leading magazine

Related Articles

News

TV stars Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar in music video on love, resilience

Glamsham Editorial - 0
TV stars Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar feature in the video of the new song, Humko tum mil gaye, that narrates a...
Read more
Lyrics

Vishal Mishra – Humko Tum Mil Gaye Song Lyrics ft. Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Humko Tum Mil Gaye by Vishal Mishra ft. Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar
Read more
Lyrics

Naresh Sharma ft. Vishal Mishra -Humko Tum Mil Gaye Song Lyrics Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Humko Tum Mil Gaye ft. Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks