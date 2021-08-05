Adv.

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh impressed everyone with their sizzling chemistry in their previous music video Baarish Ban Jaana. They are all set to win hearts with their pairing in their upcoming music video titled Mohabbat Hai

Hina shared BTS pictures with Shaheer and captioned, “Only for your eyes.. ShaHina is Back with a Bang.. @shaheernsheikh #MohabbatHai coming soon

Directed by the very talented @mohitsuri Can anyone spot him behind 😬 @vyrloriginals @stebinben @poojasinghgujral”

Hina is seen wearing a red shimmery dress while Shaheer looked dashing in white shirt and black pants.

Adv.

Hina shared the news about her and Shaheer’s collaboration in her Instagram stories. She shared a few hilarious videos with him.

On the work front, Hina was last seen in the movie Lines while Shaheer is currently seen with Erica Fernandes in Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi.

Check out Hina Khan shares BTS pictures with Shaheer Sheikh from their upcoming project below: