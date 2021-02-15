Hina Khan celebrates bae Rocky Jaiswal’s birthday in style

Hina Khan on Sunday flooded her Instagram feed with romantic posts about boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal as she celebrated his birthday. Hina, who has been dating Rocky since 2014, posted several pictures with him from his birthday bash, expressing her love for him.
Hina shared a picture of the couple enjoying a cup of coffee together during the day. She captioned the photo, writing, “Us forever.”
Besides, she also posted a selfie video with Rocky where the couple is seen wishing their fans, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”
Even the birthday boy wasn’t behind in making his partner feel special, as Rocky gifted a bouquet of red roses to Hina as a part of their Valentine’s Day celebration. Hina posted a picture of herself holding the bouquet and staring into her beau’s eyes.
On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as Toofani Senior and also in MX Player’s Wishlist which was produced by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. He marked their first movie as producers under Hiro’s Faar Better Films.