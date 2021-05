Adv.

Hina Khan will be seen opposite Shaheer Sheikh in an upcoming music video ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’.

The BTS picture from upcoming song of Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh Baarish Ban Jaana goes viral. In this photo both are looking beautiful.

The romantic number is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben and will be released on YouTube on June 3, at 11 am.

Check out Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh’s BTS picture from upcoming song Baarish Ban Jaana below: