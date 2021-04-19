Adv.
Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are all set for surprise

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh shared a few candid picture on Instagram

By Glamsham Editorial
Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh
Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh shared a few candid pictures on Instagram and hint at a surprise. In the photo, both are smiling and posing for the camera.

Shaheer Sheikh shared a photograph and captioned it as, “#surprise” and Hina dropped an emoji of having a finger on the lips.

Hina was seen in a comfy blue and white tie dye loose t-shirt and track pants.
While Shaheer was seen in an all black outfit with black t-shirt, a pair of ripped jeans and black long jacket.

Check out the photos below.

