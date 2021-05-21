Hina Khan shares an emotional video in memory of late father

Adv.

Hina Khan’s father, Aslam Khan, passed away recently due to health issues. The actress since then has been sharing sweet memories of her late father.

She dedicated her latest Instagram post to her father saying she misses him and can feel his presence everyday.

In the video, she is seen standing in her balcony and watching the view in front of her house. As she smiles at the camera, she points at a distance with a note. The note in video reads, “I love you dad I know you’re watching us.”

She captioned, “It’s been exactly one month today Dad 💔 We Miss you🥺”

Hina was not in Mumbai when she got the news of her father passing away due to a cardiac arrest on April 20. Hina, too, tested positive for Covid soon after and quarantined herself at home.

