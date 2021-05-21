Adv.
Adv.
TVNews

Hina Khan shares an emotional video in memory of late father

Hina Khan's father, Aslam Khan, passed away recently due to health issues. The actress since then has been sharing sweet memories of her late father.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Hina Khan shares an emotional video in memory of late father
Hina Khan shares an emotional video in memory of late father
Adv.

Hina Khan’s father, Aslam Khan, passed away recently due to health issues. The actress since then has been sharing sweet memories of her late father.

She dedicated her latest Instagram post to her father saying she misses him and can feel his presence everyday.

In the video, she is seen standing in her balcony and watching the view in front of her house. As she smiles at the camera, she points at a distance with a note. The note in video reads, “I love you dad I know you’re watching us.”

Adv.

She captioned, “It’s been exactly one month today Dad 💔 We Miss you🥺”

Hina was not in Mumbai when she got the news of her father passing away due to a cardiac arrest on April 20. Hina, too, tested positive for Covid soon after and quarantined herself at home.

Check out Hina Khan shares an emotional video in memory of late father below:
Adv.
Previous articleSuperstar Mohanlal celebrates 61st Birthday
Next articleArmaan Ralhan: Doing a film with Ranveer Singh gives more eyeballs
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates