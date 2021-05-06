Adv.
Hina Khan shares daddy was ‘full of life’

Hina Khan, who recently lost her father, Aslam Khan, took to Instagram to share a picture with him

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Hina Khan, who recently lost her father, Aslam Khan, took to Instagram to share a picture with him. The actress can be seen hugging her father in the throwback picture. “I don’t know what to write. Miss you,” she captioned the image with a broken heart emoji.

Her colleagues from the television fraternity reacted to the post.

Actress Rashami Desai wrote: “Stay strong,” followed by two heart emojis while producer Ekta Kapoor wrote “N prayers” with a heart emoji.

Hina also posted a series of pictures with her father on Instagram Stories. She wrote: “Just keep smiling in heavens my angel”, “My full of life Daddy”, as well as “My dear daddy, I miss you”, along with the images.

Hina was not in Mumbai when she got the news of her father passing away due to a cardiac arrest on April 20. Hina, too, tested positive for Covid soon after and quarantined herself at home.

