Hitanshu Jinsi, Meghan Jadav talk about their off-screen bond

When two artists start working together, a bond forms and that is exactly what happened between actors Meghan Jadav and Hitanshu Jinsi, who have been cherishing their time off-set and share their views on a strong bond that they developed in their journey.

Meghan plays the role of Madhav and Hitanshu portrays the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological show “Vighnaharta Ganesh”.

Sharing more about their friendship, Meghan Jadav says: “I feel from the beginning, Hitanshu and I got along very well and eventually formed a very strong bond. He is like a brother to me. While we give it our all while portraying our characters on-screen, off-screen too we spend a lot of time together and make every interaction worthwhile.”

Meghan further adds that Hitanshu makes sure that his unit, his co-stars, and his close ones are always cheerful and charged up. He says: “I really respect this side of him. Considering we both are away from our respective home, we even cook together, eat together and take care of each other like real brothers. I am grateful to have met him.”

Reciprocating to Meghan’s respect, Hitanshu says that his co-star is a ‘game’.

“We are currently away from our homes yet it doesn’t seem like it’s because of the true bond we both share. It has been a wonderful experience and I hope it continues this way,” says Hitanshu.

Vighnaharta Ganesh airs on Sony Entertainment Television.