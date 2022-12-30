Hiten Tejwani becomes Ram’s Lakhan in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’

Hiten Tejwani has been roped in to play the role of Ram’s (Nakkul Mehta) brother, Lakhan in the show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’. The actor talks about his role and the challenges he faced while portraying it on-screen.

He said: “Lakhan is Ram’s younger brother and how the story evolves with his entry will only be revealed as the show progresses. However, what I can say is that the role is very interesting and an important one as per the storyline. There is much to his background that will lean into the story arc that is being weaved according to Lakhan’s entry in the show.”

Hiten has appeared in a number of Ekta Kapoor’s shows including ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’, and many more. He said that he is happy to be part of another of her projects.

“Playing a character who is related to one of television’s most iconic characters, Ram, is daunting for sure, but it also puts me up to a unique challenge, that of making my mark in the hearts of the show’s loyal fans. I’m thrilled to join hands with my dear friend Ekta once again and would like to thank her for letting me be a part of such marquee shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2,” he added.

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.