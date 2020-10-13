Advtg.
TV News

Hiten Tejwani: TV facing tough competition from web

By Glamsham Editorial
Hiten Tejwani: TV facing tough competition from web
Hiten Tejwani in Gupta Brothers
Advtg.

Content is king, says actor Hiten Tejwani, adding that if you have a good project at hand it will outshine the medium.

“If your content is good, your project will shine irrespective of the medium. Good work will always speak. Today, TV is facing a tough competition from web and films. One has to evolve and experiment to survive. TV, no doubt, has evolved. Today, if a TV show revolves around Banaras, the whole unit will go to Banaras and shoot. Earlier TV was only restricted to studio sets. There’s a healthy competition between the mediums and all of us are doing our best to serve the best content to the audience,” Hiten told IANS.

Apart from the evolution of TV, Hiten feels he has evolved over the years personally, too.

Advtg.

“The more you work, the more you evolve and I feel I have also evolved as an artiste. It’s been 18 years since I started my journey in showbiz. All my projects have taught me something or the other. There was also a time when people were coming to me with same kind roles but as an actor, I have always tried to be versatile and challenge myself. I have been trying to explore different genres,” he shared.

Hiten was recently seen in the short film, “Unkahee”, a crime thriller. He is working in a TV show titled “Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunwaare From Ganga Kinaare”. –ians

Advtg.
Previous articleDhoni chosen 'T20 ka king' in a viewer-based survey
Next articleSpider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to team up with Tom Holland

Related Articles

News

Hiten Tejwani to be seen in short film about serial killer

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Popular actor Hiten Tejwani will soon be seen in a short film titled Unkahee. Directed by Anushree Mehta, the film is a...
Read more
News

Sunil Grover’s first look from the show Gangs of Filmistaan is making fans go crazy!

Pooja Tiwari - 0
As Sunil is said to be a master in going to the skin of the character. This new avatar of him is making a talkpoint among his fans and masses for the comedian.
Read more
News

Sunil Grover donates his earnings from Star Bharat’s ‘Gangs of Filmistaan’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sunil Grover donates his earnings from Star Bharat’s ‘Gangs of Filmistaan’ to help the people suffering in this pandemic
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Hiten Tejwani: TV facing tough competition from web 1

Kanye West unveils presidential campaign video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West has released a campaign video for 2020 presidential run.The rapper tweeted it with the caption: "We...
Hiten Tejwani: TV facing tough competition from web 2

Randeep Hooda wraps up Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'

Bigg Boss Season 14 Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform at his wedding

Bigg Boss Season 14: Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform...

Hiten Tejwani: TV facing tough competition from web 3

IPL: Morris adds potency to RCB's bowling arsenal

“My Spy is really about heart” says Dave Bautista

“My Spy is really about heart” says Dave Bautista

Lockdown Restlessness Catches On In Gokuldhaam Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lockdown restlessness catches on in Gokuldhaam...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks