Advtg.
TV News

Watch Honey-Bunny rescue a panda followed by a fascinating workshop in Episode 5 of YAY! Dekho

Making friday’s all the more fun and exciting for your kid, Sony YAY! is back with another masti-bhara episode of YAY! Dekho

By Glamsham Editorial
Watch Honey-Bunny rescue a panda followed by a fascinating workshop in Episode 5 of YAY! Dekho
Watch Honey-Bunny rescue a panda followed by a fascinating workshop in Episode 5 of YAY! Dekho
Advtg.

Making friday’s all the more fun and exciting for your kid, Sony YAY! is back with another masti-bhara episode of YAY! Dekho.

It’s time to put a tick mark on your ‘what to do’ list, as the popular prankster cat duo of Honey-Bunny are here to amuse your kid with their hilarious antics. While the fun treasure hunt last week left them in splits, it’s time they catch the hilarious duo come to the rescue of a cute and adorable Panda in the exclusive movie preview of — HONEY BUNNY SAVE THE PANDA live only on YAY! Dekho.

We weren’t going to end it with just a movie now were we. When we say the fun never stops, rest assured that we abide to it whole heartedly. What we’ve got for your kid is a fun-filled engaging activity.

Advtg.

We bring to you an exciting arts and craft interactive DIY workshop, hosted by Edwina Lobo, owner of The Springboard and Co-founder & Team Psychologist. In what’s set to prominently bring out your child’s creativity, the thematised workshop also features a contest that gives them the chance to win exclusive prizes! 

So get ready to see your kids revel in yet another exciting afternoon with Sony YAY!

Advtg.
Previous article12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues
Next articleSam Smith reveals details about his hair transplant surgery

Related Articles

News

Episode 4 of YAY! Dekho takes you on a treasure hunt with Honey-Bunny along with an interactive workshop

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sony YAY! has got a Dusshera dhamaka lined up that no kid could have possibly imagined. Kid’s favourite channel Sony YAY
Read more
News

Did you know music helps release the “happy chemical” in human body?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
On the World Music day, Sony YAY! aims to ensure that children strengthen their musical connect and not miss out on this magical form of art. On the occasion of this World Music Day, destination of unlimited happiness, Sony YAY! is all set to celebrate the magical gift of music.
Read more
News

Double the fun and masti with Sony YAY!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sony YAY! The kid's TV channel in 7 Indian languages that started with a belief to create characters and stories that kids will love had an exhilarating journey to be a part of kid's lives with loads of fresh content with 109 new episodes and 13 movies on TV
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks