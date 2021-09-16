HomeTVNews

Honey Singh, Govinda, Chunky Pandey on ‘Super Dancer 4’ this week

Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar & Tony Kakkar will be special guests for one episode, the other episode of 'Super Dancer: Chapter 4' will see Govinda & Chunky Pandey

By Glamsham Bureau
While singers Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar will be special guests for one episode, the other episode will see the presence of Govinda and Chunky Pandey on the weekend episodes of ‘Super Dancer: Chapter 4’.

If one episode promises to be a musical treat, the other episode will ride on nostalgia and longstanding friendship.

From Honey Singh and Shilpa Shetty Kundra lighting up the stage with their dance moves, to Govinda and Chunky performing with Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur on their song ‘Lal Dupatte Vali’ to the choreographers paying tribute to guest Neha Kakkar, the weekend episodes of ‘Super Dancer: Chapter 4’ will have a lot to enjoy for the audience.

Additionally, this weekend marks the ‘Race to Super 8’ where two contestants will be sent back for revision. Who from among the 10 contestants will step ahead in the ‘Race to Super 8’?

‘Super Dancer: Chapter 4’ will air this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

