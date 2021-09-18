How Alia Bhatt inspired TV actress Aanchal Goswami

- Advertisement -

Television actress Aanchal Goswami has opened up on how she is inspired by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her performance in the 2014 Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Highway’.

“When I first saw ‘Highway’, I was completely blown away by Veera (Alia’s character in the film). It was a treat for my eyes to see a character so raw, and Alia Bhatt nailed it with so much ease. Since then, I’ve actually turned to Alia for inspiration on numerous occasions. In fact, when I’m preparing for any character, I watch ‘Highway’ only to observe the profoundness of her role,” Aanchal said.

- Advertisement -

“With hardly any makeup, she brought out that rusticity in her look which I believe is not everybody’s cup of tea. Moreover, I keep wondering how flawlessly this woman plays different characters, as if she is actually living it. I also try living my characters on shows and give my best. Hope I can perform as flawlessly as her someday,” she added.

On the work front, Aanchal currently features in the Zee TV soap ‘Rishton Ka Manjha’, where she plays a bright and chirpy middle-class Bengali girl named Diya.