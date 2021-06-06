How Deepshikha Nagpal avoids heat stroke

Adv.

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who is currently shooting for the television show “Ranju Ki Betiyaan” in Silvassa, has shared her experience of being exposed to extreme heat on the set and has revealed what she does to prevent heat stroke.

“The heat is killing us. I literally run back to my room after every scene to save myself from getting a stroke. During one of the major sequences of the show, there was a huge fight between me and Ayub’s (Khan) character, Guddu ji. We were shooting at 40 degrees temperature. The scene was extremely tough on me as I needed to cry and scream. I remember after I finished shooting in the evening, I almost fainted and because of my heavy look with jewellery, even my skin was burnt,” Deepshikha said.

“An actor’s life is not as glamorous as it may seem, but that is a part of my job and I accept and fight through all the challenges that come my way. I’m very passionate about my job and this is part and parcel. We don’t have much of an option to go back and shoot in our studios due to the pandemic. But as they say, the show must always go on,” she added.

Owing to the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions, shoot of several television shows are on halt while some like “Ranju Ki Betiyaan” have moved out of Maharashtra.

In the Dangal TV show, Deepshikha plays Lalita, a character with grey shades.