How Neha Marda kept the ‘freshness’ alive in her long-distance marriage

Television actress Neha Marda has revealed how she has kept the ‘freshness’ alive in her long-distance marriage of nine years! Neha tied the knot with Patna-based businessman Aayushman in 2012 and ever since has been living in a long-distance marriage, her workplace being Mumbai. However, the couple has managed to keep the bond alive.

Talking about the same, Neha shared: “Every time I get a leave, we plan to meet up. I still remember, just after I got married, I got a show called ‘Doli Armaanon Ki’ and I was shooting for it in Mumbai. Every month, I would travel to Patna for 6 – 7 days to be with him. Aayushman would also try to travel to Mumbai whenever possible.”

Revealing how they’ve kept the magic alive in so many years, the actress further said: “This want of meeting each other and spending time with each other, made our bond stronger. The crux of our relationship is that the long-distance marriage is working smoothly. I think because of the distance and both of us chasing each other to meet, the freshness is alive.”

“Being a daily soap actor, it is difficult to take leaves at times, but we are working it out and the team of ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’ has been very supportive,” she added.

On the work front, Neha features on the Zee TV daily soap ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’.