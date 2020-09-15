Humko Tum Mil Gaye song out now: Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s romantic song has a strong message to give out.

The first teaser of the Humko Tum Mil Gaye song, which has been creating waves ever since its announcement for the pairing of Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar, is out, and it certainly lives up to expectations.

The Naagin 5 jodi reunite as a Christian couple about to take their wedding vows, and boy, do they look resplendent.

From showcasing a lot of love, motivation, inspirational support and a lot of positivity as well, the video is filled with a lovely vibe and a feel good feeling, which is definitely going to touch numerous hearts.

Hina and Dheeraj’s chemistry is unmissable in this romantic song. Yesterday, Hina Khan shared another poster of the song in which Dheeraj is seen on a wheelchair and Hina by his side. She captioned the poster, “Thankful for the ones that hold your hand even during the toughest of times! ❤️ The beautiful story of #HumkoTumMilGaye will be out tomorrow at 11AM. 🌟”

A soulful romantic ballad sung by the mesmerising Vishal Mishra and the words beautifully penned by Sayeed Quadri.

In this music video as they portray a journey of a couple’s undying love & resilience. A song which will remind you that appreciation is an emotion which we seldom express to our loved ones and there is no greater feeling that to live this emotion everyday.

Check out Humko Tum Mil Gaye starring Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar below: