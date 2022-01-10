- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’: Parineeti Chopra breaks down on hearing contestant’s moving story

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra broke down in tears after listening to the story of contestant Aakash Singh in the latest promo of talent show ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’.

The talent-based reality show ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’ is all set to start from January 22. Parineeti has been roped in for the reality show and she will be joining Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar on the panel of judges.

After looking at his pole climbing, Karan Johar says: “I have not seen any performance better than this.”

- Advertisement -

Mithun Chakraborty adds: “I can make out from your face that you had struggled a lot.”

Aakash replies: “Yes I had to face a lot of obstacles after coming to Mumbai. There was no proper place to stay in Mumbai. I had to sleep under a tree and often pray to God that at least someone offers me food.”

- Advertisement -

Listening to his painful story, Parineeti gets emotional and breaks down in tears, saying: “Genuine people touch me to the core of my heart.”

‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’ will air from January 22 at 9 p.m. on Colors.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOn Hrithik Roshan’s b’day, Sandeep Kumaar recalls his debut in actor’s movie as background dancer
Next articleAlka Yagnik is not surprised by Subhash Ghai’s debut as music composer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,715FollowersFollow
58,427FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US