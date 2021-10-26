Arhaan Khan: Hyderabad is always a unique, refreshing experience

- Advertisement -

Actor Arhaan Khan, who was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, revealed that he loves visiting Hyderabad whenever he finds free time.

He says: “The Pearl City, Hyderabad with its unmatched blend of history and modernity, hypnotises everyone, whoever sets their foot in this beautiful city of Nizams. Hyderabad is always a unique and refreshing experience for me. From historical monuments to natural getaways to mouth-watering world famous cuisine to appealing shopping places and thrilling entertainment parks, this city has it all to keep anyone glued.”

The actor who has earlier featured in TV show ‘Badho Bahu’, got addicted to the place after he got to shoot in the Ramoji Film City. “This city is a place worth visiting at least once in a lifetime. In fact, it is impossible for anyone to soak in the multifarious charms which the city has to offer in a limited time span. Everytime I’m free I make the city my destination to freshen up,” he added.

“The moment you emerge from the Hyderabad airport, the city that immediately hits the eye is a sprawling metropolis of shopping malls, flyovers and office buildings with glass facades. I got addicted to the place after I got to shoot in Ramoji Film City,” concluded the actor.