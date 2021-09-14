Lavina Tandon: I have been living as Mirabai, not as Lavina

- Advertisement -

The ongoing track of ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ highlights the past and present life of ‘Mirabai’ where in both her lives, she is a dedicated devotee of Lord Krishna and worships him religiously. Essaying the pivotal role of ‘Mirabai’ is actress Lavina Tandon. She talks about depicting this character on-screen and how she prepared herself for this role.

On how the actress brings emotions to her character, she replies: “I do believe in the ultimate supremacy of God, and I am a person full of faith. So, it gets easier for me to get into the emotion of the character because to play the role of Mirabai who is a devotee of Lord Krishna is a blessing. To bring out the character, I am seen in a yellow-colored saree donned with intricate flower jewellery.”

“Further adding to the essence of the look, I also carry an instrument called ‘Ektara’ that Mirabai used to play. I believe along with delivering dialogues, looks also play an instrumental role as they help bring out the best depiction of a character. The feel of the set and the character of Param Krishna looks so real to me that when I am sitting on the set and rehearsing, I automatically get into the zone of ‘Mirabai,” she adds.

Lavina further shares about her shooting experience and says that everybody on the show is working as a team, from the makeup to the hair department, the creative to the costume to assistant directors.

She says: “They helped me prepare the ‘Dohas’ and get into the skin of my role. They made me understand a few dialogues which are in pure Hindi and Sanskrit. The captain of our ship, our director, JP sir, has been a very big help.”

While talking about the preparation work she has done for the role, she reveals: “When I got to know that I am playing the character of ‘Mirabai’, I started researching on Mirabai and read stories about Lord Krishna and Radha. My creatives have been very helpful and provided me with the Dohas and Bhajans beforehand so that I can get enough time to practice them.”

“The icing on the cake is that when sitting in front of Lord Krishna idol I feel there is some connection. When I have to look into his eyes and say a particular dialogue it comes so naturally. I ask my production team to hand over that murti of Lord Krishna. Since the time I have been shooting I don’t think I have been living as Lavina, but as ‘Mirabai’,” she concludes.