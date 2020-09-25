The iconic love saga Kitani Mohabbat Hai Season 2 to be back on TV screen

Advtg.

Living up its promise to entertain viewers and bring engaging content, Dangal TV brings a new show with a compelling storyline for its audiences from the house of Balaji Telefilms’ starting September 28, 2020 at 9:30 pm exclusively on Dangal TV

Kitani Mohabbat Hai is the story of Arohi and Arjun who are torn between their highly influential and demanding families. The high-octane drama series with Kritika Kamra as Arohi Ahluwalia and Karan Kundra as Arjun Singhania in lead roles will surely grip viewers’ attention with each episode. The series also features Nitin Sahrawat, Mohan Kapoor, Puneet Tejwani, Aaradhna Uppal, Neelam Mehra, Danish Pandor, among others in pivotal roles.

Karan Kundra, the lead actor of the show who is thrilled about this development said, “It is very exciting to know that Dangal TV is bringing Kitani Mohabbat Hai Season 2.

The chemistry between Arjun and Arohi is iconic and has a special place in everyone’s heart. I am sure that viewers will once again cherish being a part of Arjun and Arohi love story.”

Advtg.

While Arohi Ahluwalia’s father is a lawyer, her large Punjabi family is made up of police officers. Arjun Singhania, on the other hand, is an orphan adopted by Rudra Singhania who is a renowned Don. The Ahluwalia and Singhania families have opposing ideologies and it is in the midst of these ideologies that Arohi and Arjun meet, fall in love, and fight against all odds to be together.

Watch this exciting new love saga to know how Arohi and Arjun life and love unfolds, exclusively on Dangal TV daily at 9:30 pm