Identities of Mummies, Fortune Teller revealed on 'The Masked Singer' season 8

The next celebrities to be revealed on the eighth season of the reality competition television series, ‘The Masked Singer’, will be ‘Brady Bunch’ brothers Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland, as well as entrepreneur and ‘Shark Tank’ star Daymond John, on the show’s Wednesday night episode as it celebrated ‘TV Theme Night’, reports Variety.

The Mummies were revealed to be Williams, Knight and Lookinland, while Fortune Teller was John. Among this week’s three performances, the ‘Brady Bunch’ brothers were first to go, with the fewest number of votes.

Later, John was unmasked as Fortune Teller after facing off with returning winner Harp in a battle royale (in which both took turns singing the “Full House” theme song). According to Variety, Harp won for a third week in a row.

‘TV Theme Night’ opened with judge Robin Thicke singing the theme song to ‘Growing Pains’, as a tribute to his late father, sitcom star Alan Thicke. He also introduced his mother, singer and actor Gloria Loring, who was in the audience.

‘The Masked Singer’ enters Season 8 with costumes including ‘Bride’, ‘Avocado’, ‘Venus Fly Trap’, ‘Sir Bugaboo’, ‘Scarecrow’, ‘Hedgehog’ and ‘Mummies’.

Themed episodes include ‘Vegas Night’, ‘Comedy Roast’, ‘Hall of Fame’, ‘Muppets Night’, ‘Andrew Lloyd Webber Night’, ‘TV Themes’, ’90s Night’, ‘Thanksgiving’ and ‘Fright Night’.

Variety further states that guests this season include Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey.

The Season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice awards, and 5 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.