Ieshaan Sehgaal open to do bold scenes but within limits

Ieshaan Sehgaal says he is comfortable doing bold scenes in a web show but is not ready to cross certain limits.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Ieshaan Sehgaal says he is comfortable doing bold scenes in a web show but is not ready to cross certain limits.

He explains: “As an actor I am not against anything, my job is to act and I have to do a lot of different characters and that’s how an actor showcases his versatility.

I am definitely not against bold scenes. I can be a part of web shows or movies having bold scenes but yes there has to be a limit to it as I cannot be butt naked and be happy about it in a web show.”

Highlighting the criteria behind choosing a project he said: “As an actor, I am extremely curious and at the same time extremely content driven. I don’t want to categorise any show I would like to do. Any web show, may be an intense one or action or comedy, anything with good content, I would love to be a part of it.”

Ieshaan also shared his favourite web series and his wish to work in a content-driven show. “I binge watch 50 to 60 web series and my favourite web show is ‘Vikings’. I love the characters in the show and actor Travis Fimmel is my favourite. He is an amazing actor. I too would feel privileged if I get a chance of being a part of a content-driven show on such huge platforms,” he said.

