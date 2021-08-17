Milind Soman: If I believe in something, I do it

- Advertisement -

Actor-model Milind Soman is back as the judge of ‘Supermodel of the Year Season 2’. Talking about being a part of the franchise show, Milind said, “Well, it’s always exciting to see new talent and get to experience what the youth is all about today. I know that makes me sound old, but it’s always great to see what people are thinking, what people are doing, what kind of dreams they have. It’s a great strength of this generation. I think every season is fun.”

Milind, 55, will be a part of Season 2 along with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.

Sharing how he deals with difference of opinion among the three judges while selecting a candidate, Milind said: “Well, you must respect it. They’ve got their own experiences. Malaika and Anusha have been around for a long time. They have their way of agreeing on what they think is important. Of course, there might be a set of importances, but the weightage given to them might be different for different judges.

“We all want the same thing, to find the best face. It’s not just about the face, it’s about the mind, it’s about the attitude. It’s about all kinds of things that goes into making a model into a supermodel.”

The theme of ‘Supermodel of the Year Season 2’ is ‘Unapologetically You’.

Sharing that he is also unapologetic for everything in life, Milind said: “I don’t listen to what other people have to say. If I believe in something, I do it. If I want something, I work hard to achieve it. That’s it. I don’t allow my life to be guided or influenced by somebody else.”

Milind was last seen in ‘Paurashpur’ on OTT.

‘Supermodel of the Year Season’ 2 will air on MTV from August 22.