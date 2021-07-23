Muskan Bamne: If you feel the character, audience will feel it too

Adv.

Muskan Bamne has been a part of the industry for almost 10 years now. Currently seen as Pakhi Shah, the youngest of the Shah family in Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa”, the actress feels that an actor should give their 100 percent to any character that they play on-screen.

She disagrees that TV actors get typecast easily and said, “I feel what ever character is given to you, you should give it your all. You should give your 100 percent to it. If you feel the character, the audience will easily feel it too.”

The actress, who has been a part of TV shows like “Super Sisters” and “Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot”, said that her character in the former TV show is her favourite. “In ‘Super Sisters’, I played a Haryanvi girl. It revolved around two sisters who had magical super powers, and they used it to help the common people. It is my favourite because I got to speak Haryanvi and my character was a little tom boyish too. It was fun doing it, “she said.

Talking about her current show, Muskan revealed that she fell in love with the script of “Anupamaa” as soon as she heard it.

“The first thing that I saw in the script was that Pakhi is the youngest in the house. She is loving, caring and loves her dad and mom but things change when Kavya comes in their life. She goes through a difficult time. Pakhi has been through a lot of ups and downs, at first she underestimated her mother, but now she has utmost respect for her. I feel the character graph is just amazing as it allows me to explore so many different emotions,” she said.

When asked if she feels that a celebrity’s personal life becomes the center of attention if they make his or her relationship public, she said that it’s only because their fans want to know more about them.

“I feel if you talk about your relationship, it generates a lot of curiosity amongst the fans. They want to know everything that’s going on in your life and the media also tries to show what the fans want. It’s the demand of such topics that makes it the talk of the town,” Muskan concluded.