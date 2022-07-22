scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Imtiaz Ali gifts 'Rockstar' jacket to 'Superstar Singer 2' contestant

Imtiaz Ali was so impressed with the performance of 'Superstar Singer 2' contestant Chetanya Vash that he gifted him a jacket

By Glamsham Bureau

Film director Imtiaz Ali was so impressed with the performance of ‘Superstar Singer 2’ contestant Chetanya Vash that he gifted him a jacket from his film ‘Rockstar’ starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Calling him ‘attractive’, he said that had he met him earlier, he would have cast him in one of his films. Talking about Chetanya’s performance, Imtiaz shared: “I adore the way you are, your personality, and the way you carry yourself. I am very impressed by all of these things.”

“I had asked if I may come here during the show and share something with you because I believe that if we had met earlier, instead of Ranbir Kapoor, I would have cast you in one of my films since you are incredibly attractive.”

He said: “One thing I could add to your wardrobe that I have in my hand is the ‘Rockstar Jacket’, and I want you to wear it. Right now with this jacket you look like a real rockstar.”

“And, you are so stylish, handsome and talented that one day when you do your concerts, people will identify you as Chetanya Rockstar in the future. Best wishes and God’s blessings.”

This weekend, ‘India’s Laughter Champion’ judge Archana Puran Singh joins the panel of judges including Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali. ‘Superstar Singer 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article'Ghar Waapsi' actors share experience of working with their director
Next articleShivya Pathania plays over 20 divine characters in show
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Sidharth Shukla

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Ananya Panday

Nazriya Nazim

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US