‘Indian Idol 13’: Puranchand Wadali’s versatile grandson dazzles Ayushmann Khurrana

By Glamsham Bureau
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana got impressed with the performance of ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Navdeep Wadali, who is the grandson of the most popular Sufi singer and qawwal Puranchand Wadali.

Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali are known as Wadali Brothers from Amritsar, Punjab. Their Sufi composition and qawwali are famous globally. Ayushmann said that he is a true representative of the Wadali family tradition.

Ayushmann shared: “You carry with yourself a huge responsibility of the Wadali lineage. Today, you have proven yourself to be a true Wadali. You sang a Bollywood song and portrayed your versatility. You are a pro at performing a qawwali song but today you effortlessly took up this song too.”

Moreover, as part of the ‘India Ki Farmaish’ special episode, fans from across the country came to support their favorite contestant by making a ‘farmaish’ of a song.

Madhu Lakhotia, a ‘reverse singer’, who can sing any song given to her with its lyrics reversed, came to support his favourite contestant Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar. She asked him to sing the popular romantic song ‘Surili Akhiyon Wale’ from the 2010 Salman Khan-starrer ‘Veer’.

Ayushmann will be seen along with fellow actor Jaideep Ahlawat. They will appear on the show to promote their upcoming film ‘An Action Hero’.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

