'Indian Idol' winner Salman Ali talks about his new single

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Indian Idol winner Salman Ali has unveiled his new single, Mubarak Allah. He says the best thing about the track is the title, which has the name of the almighty.

Talking about the song being special, Salman said: “It’s a love song. Best thing is the song’s title which has the name of the almighty. Allah has blessed me with so many things.”

When he heard the song for the first time, he instantly said yes to it as he liked it a lot.

“While shooting, I really enjoyed it as it was totally a different experience for me. Director Santosh Mishra made me feel comfortable in front of the camera. I didn’t feel like we were doing a shoot,” he said.

Salman shot to fame after winning the 10th season of the singing-based reality show “Indian Idol”. He was also the first runner-up of “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2011”. Before this he sang the theme song of the TV show “Chandragupta Maurya”. He has also sung for films, including Salman Khan-starrer “Dabangg 3”.

The young singer was busy during lockdown too.

“Lockdown helped us to understand and realise that we should be prepared for anything and everything. I didn’t sit idle during the lockdown. I got the time to make music which I wasn’t getting due to live shows and recordings,” said Salman.

–IANS

