TV News

'Indian Idol' winner Salman Ali talks about his new single

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Indian Idol winner Salman Ali has unveiled his new single, Mubarak Allah. He says the best thing about the track is the title, which has the name of the almighty.

Talking about the song being special, Salman said: “It’s a love song. Best thing is the song’s title which has the name of the almighty. Allah has blessed me with so many things.”

When he heard the song for the first time, he instantly said yes to it as he liked it a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While shooting, I really enjoyed it as it was totally a different experience for me. Director Santosh Mishra made me feel comfortable in front of the camera. I didn’t feel like we were doing a shoot,” he said.

Salman shot to fame after winning the 10th season of the singing-based reality show “Indian Idol”. He was also the first runner-up of “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2011”. Before this he sang the theme song of the TV show “Chandragupta Maurya”. He has also sung for films, including Salman Khan-starrer “Dabangg 3”.

The young singer was busy during lockdown too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lockdown helped us to understand and realise that we should be prepared for anything and everything. I didn’t sit idle during the lockdown. I got the time to make music which I wasn’t getting due to live shows and recordings,” said Salman.

–IANS

nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTwinjabi: ‘Desi Dons’ represents our ‘desi inspiration’
Next articleTaapsee Pannu wants to be recruited by Avengers!

Related Articles

News

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates weekend with throwback pic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a childhood picture on Instagram to celebrate the weekend."It's the weekend," the actress captioned the...
Read more
News

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik lauds UP as ‘Kaagaz’ premiers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Satish Kaushik, whose latest directorial venture 'Kaagaz' was premiered here, has said that "Uttar Pradesh is a great state in terms of shooting...
Read more
News

Pankaj Tripathi admits spotting flaws in his performances

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi admits spotting flaws in his performances when he sees them on the screen, but he says he is sure people will...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020