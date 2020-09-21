Home TV News

‘Indian Idol’ winners Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani to perform in London

By Glamsham Editorial

Indian Idol winners Salman Ali and Sunny Hindustani will hit the stage in London next month.

“Indian Idol season 11” winner Sunny and Salman, who had won the title the previous season, had performed together on the reality show. Now, they will entertain fans with their show at indigo in The O2, London.

Musician Choklate Pi Single, who had paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a single, will join them.

“There is abundance of unexplored talents in India. Salman and Sunny are highly skilled and have exceptional singing talent. I felt that their live concert will be a hit with Indian diaspora in the UK and across the world, as there is a huge fan following for Indian music,” said Choklate.

“Hopefully, we will have more such talent from different shows and can promote it across the world. Indian music is popular but it needs to get even more popular, globally,” he added.

The concert will be live-streamed worldwide on October 31. –IANS/nn/vnc

