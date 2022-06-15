'India's Laughter Champion' has power-packed weekend up its sleeve

- Advertisement -

TV show ‘India’s Laughter Champion’, which premiered last week, will be introducing new comedians again this weekend.

In addition, it will see the cast of the upcoming film ‘Nikamma’ – Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia grace the show in its Saturday episode.

The show, which is judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman, will see special guest Gurpreet Ghuggi on Saturday and Suresh Albela on Sunday as the ‘Comedy ke Sarpanch’.

Among the comedians, Amit Chui from Jammu, will make the audience laugh and also shake a leg with the cast of ‘Nikamma’. Starting with Bhangra and then to the title track of ‘Nikamma,’ Amit had a fun time with the special guests,

On the other hand, Abhay Kumar Sharma from Varanasi would be giving a new meaning to comedy with dark humour. Hilarious duo Bharat and Sagar from Mumbai would be making the guests guffaw at their punchlines while the oldest comedian yet to come on stage, Radha Shyam Bharti from Prayagraj would charm everyone with his wit.

During the Saturday episode, Shilpa praised Shekhar as she told him, “Shekhar ji, I have always wanted to tell you this. I have met you so many times, we know each other so well, but never got the chance to tell you this.”

“This stage is dedicated to a comedy show but I have to say, you have worked in many films, and I have watched so many of your films but there is one film that I am a huge fan of ‘Anubhav'”, she added.

Convulsing in laughter she then said, “There was a scene in which he goes to exercise and he does every possible exercise, picks up all the weights, does leg work. Then there is a shot of his where he is walking on the street and that shot is imprinted in my mind. He did it so funnily! I’ll show you”, Shilpa then imitated the judge’s walk in the film much to the amusement of everyone.

‘India’s Laughter Champion’, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.