India's Olympic hockey heroes to appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is all set to host the Indian men’s and women’s hockey players led by captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal, this Saturday.

The bronze medal-winning men’s hockey players Manpreet Singh, P.R. Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh and Rani Rampal, Savita, Gurjit Kaur, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu and Navneet from the women’s team will be welcomed by host Kapil Sharma.

A lot of conversations will be featured in the show in which players shared their experience on and off the field and most of all their sentiments towards representing the country internationally.

Kapil Sharma himself performed a stand-up comedy that turned out to be a real entertainer for the entire team. So it will be a fun filled occasion for the entire team and everyone present at the show.

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek took to social media and shared his experience saying: “Every artist is always happy to perform on stage but today was a special day to perform in front of real-life heroes who made our nation proud. It made me feel so special to make them laugh and give them some light moments.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/kr