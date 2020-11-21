Advtg.
TV News

By Glamsham Editorial
Sana Khan
Is former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan married? Pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media surely suggest as much.

Sana, who announced quitting showbiz a while back, has reportedly tied the knot with a young religious scholar from Gujarat going by unconfirmed reports. In several videos and pictures on the internet, Sana and her groom can be seen walking down the stairs together. They hold each other’s hands and, at the end of the clip, the two sit down with family members and cut a chocolate cake together.

One can spot the words “Nikaah mubarak” written on the cake.

In the images Sana wears an white embroidered outfit with a hijab while her groom is in white kurta-pyjama.

According to Spotboye.com, the name of Sana’s husband is Mufti Anas and the couple got married in Surat.

Netizens have reacted differently to the speculations about Sana’s marriage.

“This is shocking,” a social media user tweeted.

“Mashallah. Wishing her happy married life,” another user wrote on Twitter.

A few months ago, Sana made headlines when she announced her decision to quit the world of showbiz.

“I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance,” she had written on Instagram.  –ians/sim/vnc

