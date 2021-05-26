Isha Malviya, Priyanka Chaudhary choose their wedding dresses

Adv.

Colors’ show Udaariyaan, is all set to take the entertainment quotient up a notch. The show, with its beautifully crafted characters Fateh (played by Ankit Gupta), Jasmine (played by Isha Malviya), and Tejo (played by Priyanka Chaudhary), is all set to witness a very interesting and exciting Punjabi wedding!

The two female leads Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chaudhary are surely filled with excitement and have decided to choose the wedding dresses on their own!

Talking about Priyanka Chaudhary as Tejo said, “I have always been a fan of weddings. I remember whenever a close one got married, I would go on a never-ending shopping spree! I feel that along with all the dance and celebration, picking the perfect outfit for weddings is the most important and exciting part too. So, when Isha and I were told about the upcoming wedding track, we were both super excited, and we decided to pick our own wedding dresses.”

Talking about Isha Malviya who plays Jasmine said, “Both Priyanka and I are die-hard shopaholics, and we love traditional dresses. Priyanka and I had this thought almost at the same time when our director told us about the wedding sequence, that we would select our dresses. We were both overjoyed and spent hours with our designer planning the perfect look. It was as if I was shopping for my wedding! But we are both really happy with our outfits, which are absolutely stunning and perfectly bring out the flavour of Punjab. I can’t wait for the viewers to check them out and get inspired, hopefully, for their wedding!”