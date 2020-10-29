Advtg.
Ishq Main Marjawaan 2 is all set for a dramatic Karwa Chauth

Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 recent episodes have been keeping their views on edge.

By Glamsham Editorial
The high octane drama recently had a Navratri sequence with a lot of Naach-gaana followed by the drama of the protagonist Riddhima, essayed by actor Helly Shah, wanting to confess her love for her husband Vansh but chancing upon a photograph of him!

Now, the show has a special Karwa Chauth episode planned with Riddhima looking spectacular in a pink saree.

She is all set to start her life with Vansh again but she realises that he is the culprit! Then what happens? Follow the show to find out!

