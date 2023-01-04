Ishq Mein Ghayal promo out: Karan Kundrra to play ‘Bhediya’ and fans can’t keep calm

Handsome Karan Kundrra is currently busy with her new serial Ishq Mein Ghayal. In this serial Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh are also in lead roles.

The makers of the highly awaited show recently dropped its promo on social media, and the trailer received an amazing response from fans. Reportedly, the finite series will run for about 100 to 120 episodes at max and will only air on weekends.

While Karan Kundrra is charging a whopping fee to work on the show. It is being suggested that the actor is charging 5 Lakhs per episode for his new show Ishq Mein Ghayal. This shouldn’t come as surprise because Karan brings a lot of attention and fans to whatever he is working on. The Bigg Boss 15 star was earlier charging around 5 Lakhs for an episode of Dance Dewane junior as well.

Check out Ishq Mein Ghayal promo out starring Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh below: