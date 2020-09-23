Home TV News

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video: Helly Shah falling in a suitcase and getting kidnapped, netizens find it hilarious

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 'TV show being trolled over a kidnapping scene and people are enjoying it a lot.

By Glamsham Editorial
Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video: Helly Shah falling in a suitcase and getting kidnapped, netizens find it hilarious
Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video: Helly Shah falling in a suitcase and getting kidnapped, netizens find it hilarious
Advtg.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is an Indian romantic thriller television series that premiered on 13 July 2020 on Colors TV. It serves as a spiritual sequel to the series Ishq Mein Marjawan. Produced by Yash A Patnaik, it stars Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha.

Many times in TV shows, such tracks and twists are shown, which can leave you laughing and at the same time people are forced to think what the writer thinks and write such scenes.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 ‘TV show being trolled over a kidnapping scene and people are enjoying it a lot.

Advtg.

Helly Shah, who plays the role of Riddhima in the show, trips and falls neatly in a suitcase and gets locked inside. She is then carried secretly and the suitcase is thrown in a pool. Vansh Raisinghania, played by Rrahul Sudhir, comes at the nick of time.  Vansh Raisinghania (Rrahul Sudhir) is then seen looking for Ridhima who is drowning in the pool.

Check out Helly Shah’s viral video from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articlePooja Bhatt opens up about her alcohol addiction & fight back to recover
Next articleFrom Fast and Furious to James Bond these 5 long-running film franchises that we simply cannot get enough of

Related Articles

Fashion n Lifestyle

Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs show you how to wear everything in black

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
From Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, to Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs show you how to wear everything in black outfits below:
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan, Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs wearing Bridal Nose Ring

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
From Hina Khan to Surbhi Jyoti let’s have a look at all the different ways these Bridal Nose Ring have evolved.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Yellow Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye: Niti Taylor, Hina Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs bring sunshine in Yellow outfits

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
This time divas like Niti Taylor, Hina Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs managed to grab the limelight with their aesthetic fashion sense by wearing shade of yellow outfits.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video: Helly Shah falling in a suitcase and getting kidnapped, netizens find it hilarious 1

TV star Disha Parmar tests Covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai , Sep 23 (IANS) Television actress Disha Parmar has tested Covid positive. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram."As they say.. There is...
Tom Cruise officially heading to space with director Doug Liman

Tom Cruise officially heading to space with director Doug Liman

From Fast and Furious to James Bond these 5 long-running film franchises that we simply cannot get enough of

From Fast and Furious to James Bond these 5 long-running film...

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video: Helly Shah falling in a suitcase and getting kidnapped, netizens find it hilarious

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video: Helly Shah falling in a...

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her alcohol addiction

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her alcohol addiction & fight back...

Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into Telugu film 'Black Rose'

Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into Telugu film ‘Black Rose’

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks