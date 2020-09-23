Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video: Helly Shah falling in a suitcase and getting kidnapped, netizens find it hilarious

Advtg.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is an Indian romantic thriller television series that premiered on 13 July 2020 on Colors TV. It serves as a spiritual sequel to the series Ishq Mein Marjawan. Produced by Yash A Patnaik, it stars Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha.

Many times in TV shows, such tracks and twists are shown, which can leave you laughing and at the same time people are forced to think what the writer thinks and write such scenes.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 ‘TV show being trolled over a kidnapping scene and people are enjoying it a lot.

Helly Shah, who plays the role of Riddhima in the show, trips and falls neatly in a suitcase and gets locked inside. She is then carried secretly and the suitcase is thrown in a pool. Vansh Raisinghania, played by Rrahul Sudhir, comes at the nick of time. Vansh Raisinghania (Rrahul Sudhir) is then seen looking for Ridhima who is drowning in the pool.

Check out Helly Shah’s viral video from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 below:

Christopher Nolan’s got nothing over Indian Soap writers! 🙆🏻‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/42mqp7ZyvN — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) September 21, 2020