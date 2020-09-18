Home TV News

Ishq Tanha song out now: Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh in an emotional heartbreak song

Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh's music video, Ishq Tanha is finally out and it won't be wrong to call it their best performance.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Arjun Bijlani is the latest TV star to feature in a music video. He has shared what makes the video different from most other songs.

The song, “Ishq tanha,” is sung by Siddharth Bhavsar, and Arjun feels the number has repeat value. The video is directed by Ritika Bajaj with the singer and composer being Siddharth Amit Bhavsar.

Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh’s music video, Ishq Tanha is finally out and it won’t be wrong to call it their best performance. Both actors have collaborated for the first time. The cute chemistry between the two was just brilliant. They both beautifully portrayed those emotional scenes

In the song, Arjun and Reem as a couple are separated and the couple remains close to each other as their soul is close to each other.

In the end the quote says “Your soul is close to mine..That what you dream, I know. “ – Rumi. This heartbreak number will surely leave you teary-eyed. 

The music video was shot over two days and the first look was revealed on the occasion of Reem’s birthday. Both Arjun and Reem’s on-screen portrayal has only enhanced the look and feel of the track further.

Check out Ishq Tanha song starring Arjun Bijlani and Reem S Shaikh below:

