'It is a huge task to make people laugh,' says Zakir Khan, recounting his journey

Comedian Zakir Khan revealed how during his first performance on stage, he was asked to leave within two minutes of his act. He added that it is never easy to make the audience laugh and there are a lot of challenges in front of a comedian to perform well.

He shared: “When I went on the stage to perform for the first time, I was removed from the stage within two minutes. In front of your friends and family, you might be funny because they know the context of your joke and could relate to it, but when it comes to a completely unknown audience, it is a huge task to narrate a story and make them laugh and only a true comedian can do that.”

The ace comedian graced ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for a New Year special episode along with other well-known names in the comedy world including Kusha Kapila, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Abhishek Upmanyu.

Zakir became popular after winning India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian competition and later he also released three-hour-long stand-up comedy special shows like ‘Haq Se Single’, ‘Kaksha Gyarvi’, and ‘Tathastu’. Apart from his comedy shows and acts he is also known for writing poetry and his first poem was ‘Mai Soonya Pe Sawar Hoon’. He further shared his journey as a comedian and how he drew inspiration from the late comedian Raju Srivastav.

“During my childhood, we used to get CDs of Raju bhai, Johnny bhai, and their comedians and I used to love watching them. Then during my school days, the ‘Laughter Challenge’ started and whenever anyone would try to be funny my friends would pull his/her leg asking them to try the show as a joke. I would religiously watch that show and imagined how it would feel to perform like the comedians on the show. Watching the show made me think of it as a cakewalk, but later when I tried for real I understood how hard it is,” he concluded.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.